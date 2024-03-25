News & Insights

Australian shares set to inch lower at open, NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 25, 2024 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited key local and U.S. inflation data due this week for clues on central banks' monetary policy path.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, but with a 24.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,015.11 points in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.