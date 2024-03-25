Australian shares set to inch lower at open, NZ down

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited key local and U.S. inflation data due this week for clues on central banks' monetary policy path.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, but with a 24.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,015.11 points in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

