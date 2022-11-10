Australian shares set to gain sharply at open, NZ up

November 10, 2022 — 04:29 pm EST

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open sharply higher on Friday as investor sentiment soared on better-than-expected U.S. inflation data which kindled speculation the Federal Reserve might slow down on aggressive rate hikes, while a jump in oil prices was expected to buoy energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose about 2.7%, a 184 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6% to 11,264.44 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

