Australian shares set to gain sharply at open, NZ up

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open sharply higher on Friday as investor sentiment soared on better-than-expected U.S. inflation data which kindled speculation the Federal Reserve might slow down on aggressive rate hikes, while a jump in oil prices was expected to buoy energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose about 2.7%, a 184 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6% to 11,264.44 points in early trade.

