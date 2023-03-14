Australian shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

March 14, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as concerns of a banking crisis eased, while largely on-point U.S. inflation data raised bets for a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 43.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

