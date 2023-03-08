Australian shares set to gain at open, NZ flat

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, with local mining stocks likely rising on higher iron ore prices, while the country's central bank signaled it was closer to pausing the aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 2.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.