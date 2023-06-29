Australian shares set to gain at open, NZ down

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday in cautious trading as investors shrugged off recession fears amid a local retail spending rebound and easing inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 28.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 11,719 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

