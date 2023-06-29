News & Insights

Australian shares set to gain at open, NZ down

June 29, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday in cautious trading as investors shrugged off recession fears amid a local retail spending rebound and easing inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 28.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 11,719 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
