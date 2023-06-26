Australian shares set to gain at open; NZ down

June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors eye local economic data pointers over the course of the week to gauge the path of monetary policy tightening.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 26.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,613.1 points in early trade.

