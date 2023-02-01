Australian shares set to gain at open, NZ down

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend gains on Thursday, taking their cue from a slightly stronger overnight finish on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 37.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,072.56 points in early trade.

