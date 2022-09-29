Australian shares set to fall, NZ slips

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday in line with global markets weakness on recession fears and as investors fret about a rout in currency and debt markets.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.3%, a 30-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark posted the sharpest gains in three months on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

