Australian shares set to fall, NZ slips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday in line with global markets weakness on recession fears and as investors fret about a rout in currency and debt markets.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday in line with global markets weakness on recession fears and as investors fret about a rout in currency and debt markets.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.3%, a 30-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark posted the sharpest gains in three months on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters