Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ slides

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key policy rate, while weak iron ore prices may dent local miners.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 25.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,553.02 in early trade.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

