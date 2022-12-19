Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ edges lower

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend falls on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors maintain a risk-off sentiment over concerns of interest rate hikes and their impact on the world economy next year.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally by 0.04% to 11,513.46 points by 2124 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
