Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ edges lower

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend falls on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors maintain a risk-off sentiment over concerns of interest rate hikes and their impact on the world economy next year.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 76.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally by 0.04% to 11,513.46 points by 2124 GMT.

