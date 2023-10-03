Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ down

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Wednesday, possibly taking cues from declines on Wall Street, while rate hike worries by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the local central bank dampen sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 19.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,193.2-points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.