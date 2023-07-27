Australian shares set to fall at open; NZ down

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to track Wall Street lower at open on Friday, potentially dragged down by miners and gold stocks on weak iron ore and bullion prices, while traders await a key rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia due next week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, an 88.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,939.65 in early trade.

