Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ down

April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at the open on Thursday as a wave of weak economic data in the U.S. fuels worries that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes might tip the world's largest economy into a recession.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, an 18-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.02% higher at 7,237.20 points on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,853.87-points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

