Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ down

April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at the open on Thursday as a wave of weak economic data in the U.S. fuels worries that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes might tip the world's largest economy into a recession.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,853.87-points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.