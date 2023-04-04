Australian shares set to fall at open; NZ down

April 04, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at the open on Wednesday, taking their cue from a weaker overnight session on Wall Street after data suggested the U.S. economy was cooling.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 15.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,870.38 points during early trade.

The New Zealand central bank is expected to scale back its policy tightening pace to a quarter-point rate hike at its meeting on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.

