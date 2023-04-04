Australian shares set to fall at open; NZ down

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall at the open on Wednesday, taking their cue from a weaker overnight session on Wall Street after data suggested the U.S. economy was cooling.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,870.38 points during early trade.
The New Zealand central bank is expected to scale back its policy tightening pace to a quarter-point rate hike at its meeting on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.