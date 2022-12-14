Australian shares set to fall at open, NZ dips

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by an expected 50 basis points but projected higher interest rates for a longer period.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 61.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

