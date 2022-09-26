Australian shares set to edge higher, NZ falls

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to snap a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, as investors look set to take a breather after a steep selloff that was spurred by prospects of increasing interest rates and worries of recession in the United States.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 13.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit its lowest in three months on Monday and lost 3.4% since the U.S Federal Reserve's rate hike of 75 basis points.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

