Australian shares set to edge higher, NZ falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are likely to snap a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, as investors look set to take a breather after a steep selloff that was spurred by prospects of increasing interest rates and worries of recession in the United States.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to snap a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, as investors look set to take a breather after a steep selloff that was spurred by prospects of increasing interest rates and worries of recession in the United States.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 13.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit its lowest in three months on Monday and lost 3.4% since the U.S Federal Reserve's rate hike of 75 basis points.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters