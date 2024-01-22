News & Insights

Australian shares set to dip at open; NZ inches higher

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 22, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge lower at open on Tuesday, with heavyweight mining stocks likely to come under pressure as poor demand outlook from China weighs on metal prices.

The local share price index futures were largely flat but were at a 33.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.8% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.