Australian shares set to dip at open; NZ inches higher

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge lower at open on Tuesday, with heavyweight mining stocks likely to come under pressure as poor demand outlook from China weighs on metal prices.

The local share price index futures were largely flat but were at a 33.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.8% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru)

