Australian shares set for worst week in four; Powell's speech in focus

June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday and were on track for their worst week in four, dragged lower by commodity stocks, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments also weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.6% to 7,154.2 by 0036 GMT, set for a third consecutive session of losses. The benchmark is also down about 1.3% this week, its biggest weekly drop since May 26.

Investor sentiment has been dampened globally as Powell, in his second day of testimony, kept his hawkish tone intact while signalling that the U.S. central bank has not reached the end of its tightening cycle.

On the domestic front, traders have returned to favouring a pause from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in July, after the minutes of the June meeting showed the board removed the guidance on future rates, even though the line "more tightening may be required" was included in the post-meeting statement.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 2% as a bigger-than-expected Bank of England interest rate hike prompted worries about fuel demand. The sub-index is also set for its worst week since mid-March, down nearly 3% this week. O/R

Sector majors Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped about 2%, each.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM dipped 0.5%, with behemoths BHP group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX trading in the negative territory.

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.7%, with all the "big four" banks trading lower.

Gold Stocks .AXGD descended 0.5% on weak bullion prices. GOL/

Tamboran Resources' shares TBN.AX were placed on trading halt for a proposed capital raising. The company also said it would supply 4.4 million metric tons liquefied natural gas a year to BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L from its proposed Northern Territory LNG project.

Across the Tasman Sean, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,733.08.

($1 = 1.4793 Australian dollars)

