Australian shares set for worst day in over 1 week on tech slump

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped on Thursday, set for their worst day in more than a week, as technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers lower after investors reassessed the outlook for global growth amid broadening inflationary pressures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.1% at 7,373.50 points, as of 0009 GMT, on track for its worst day since March 15, if losses hold. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Wednesday.

The local bourse encountered early pressure tracking a lower Wall Street overnight, with all three major U.S. stock indexes closing more than 1% lower.

Australian financials .AXFJ slipped 0.9%, set for their worst day since March 7. The "Big Four" banks fell between 0.6% and 1.3%.

Separately, the country's No. 2 lender National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said it will start a further on-market share buyback of up to A$2.5 billion ($1.87 billion).

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their U.S. peers lower to drop 1.8%, poised for their worst day in nearly two weeks. .N

Australian shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX retreated as much as 4.7%, while JB Hi-Fi Ltd JBH.AX climbed up to 4.6% after the electronics retailer posted an upbeat quarterly total sales growth for Australia and New Zealand.

Commodities climbed, led by oil, as the Ukraine conflict continues, with Western leaders to meet on Thursday looking to place more sanctions on Russia.

Miners .AXMM gained 1.4% as iron ore prices edged up on Wednesday, with sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX climbing 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX was down 0.1%.

Energy stocks advanced 1.6%, boosted by strong oil prices as disruptions to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline lifted concerns over tight global supplies. O/R

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX, Santos STO.AX and Beach Energy BPT.AX gained between 1.5% and 2.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,010.73 points.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

