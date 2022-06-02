Australian shares set for third weekly gain on tech, miners boost

June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, in line with global equity markets, after key economic data raised hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale down its hawkish stance on interest rates even as it looks to tame inflationary pressures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.1% at 7,253.4 points, as of 0036 GMT, on track to clock gains for a third consecutive week. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Thursday.

Investor sentiment across global markets turned bullish after weaker U.S. private payroll data suggested slowdown in labor demand, potentially nudging U.S. Fed to taper rate-hike prospects, with other central banks expected to follow suit. MKTS/GLOB.N

In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 edged up 1% at 27,685.92 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 rose 0.2%.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ climbed 2.5% and are on track to snap a three-day losing streak.

ASX-listed shares of sector heavyweights Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX added 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively.

The miners and mining sub-index .AXMM climbed more than 2%, with global miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gaining as much as 2.5%.

Miners gained 3.5% so far this week and are poised for a third weekly climb, if gains hold.

Financials .AXFJ held steady with the "Big Four" banks trading in green. Still, the sub-index lost about 1% so far this week and is on track to snap a two-week winning streak.

Gold stocks .AXGD soared 3.2%, emerging as top gainers in the benchmark index, on sharper bullion prices. Shares of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, rose 2.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.6% at 11,414.37.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

