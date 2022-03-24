Australian shares set for second weekly gain on mining boost

March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, set for their second straight weekly gain, lifted by miners on strong iron ore prices, while investors eyeballed Western nations announcing new pro-Ukraine measures in a unified front against Russia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.3% to 7,409.60 points by 2356 GMT, its highest level since Jan. 18. The benchmark jumped 1.6% so far this week.

As Moscow's attack on its neighbour enters its second month, Western leaders gathering in Brussels on Thursday decided to reinforce their forces in Eastern Europe, expand military aid to Ukraine, and tighten sanctions on Russia.

The metals and mining sub-index .AXMM, which gained 0.9% to hit its highest in more than two weeks, was set for a 6% surge this week on strong iron ore prices as well as surging nickel that hit its upper trading limit on Wednesday. IRONORE/

Mining trio Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose between 0.3% and 0.7%. Nickel producer IGO Ltd IGO.AX climbed as much as 4.8%.

Financials .AXFJ edged 0.1% higher and were poised for their third straight weekly gain. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX was up 0.1%, while the other three of the "Big Four" banks lost between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Sliding crude prices dented the appetite for local energy stocks .AXEJ that shed 0.4%, though the energy sub-index was on course to post a weekly jump of nearly 4%. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 12,044.28 points.

NZME NZM.NZ soared up to 10.5% to hit a record high after the media firm signed a letter of intent with Google to outline terms for news content delivery.

