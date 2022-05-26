Australian shares set for second weekly gain; banks, miners shine

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday and were poised for a second weekly climb amid broad-based gains across sectors following the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting that eased investor worries about overly aggressive rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1% at 7,176.00 points, as of 0052 GMT, its highest since May 13. The benchmark gained 0.4% so far this week.

Markets worldwide rose after minutes from the Fed meeting indicated the U.S. central bank would remain flexible to address inflation and might pause rate hikes later in the year. MKTS/GLOB

Among other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.1% at 26,885.71 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.3%.

Despite the slump in iron ore prices, Australia's metals and mining index .AXMM jumped 1.2% and was on track for a 1.7% weekly gain. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.8% each, while rival Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX shed 0.3%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 1% and were set to scale a three-week high, with the country's four largest lenders adding between 0.8% and 1.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1.7% and were set to snap a five-week losing streak on firm crude oil prices. Sector leaders Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively. O/R

Technology stocks .AXIJ, which tracked an overnight strong finish by their U.S. peers, jumped 1.3%. However, the sub-index was set to decline 2.9% for the week. .N

Automotive software firm Infomedia IFM.AX climbed 5.3% after it received a A$657.6 million ($467.09 million) preliminary buyout offer from U.S. private-equity firm Battery Ventures.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,189.10. A Reuters poll found that the country's house prices are forecast to sink 9% this year.

($1 = 1.4079 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

