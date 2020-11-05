Australian shares set for firm start, tracking Wall St; NZ up

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, after Wall Street advanced overnight on increased expectations that a divided Congress during a possible Joe Biden presidency could make big policy changes hard to enact.

The former vice president was edging closer to victory after winning Michigan and Wisconsin, but his Democratic Party appeared unlikely to win the Senate. That eased investor worries about tighter regulations on Big Tech and a corporate tax hike.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 26.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% to a more than one-week high on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose half a percent in early trade.

