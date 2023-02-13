WDS

Australian shares see broad gains, U.S. inflation data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 13, 2023 — 07:42 pm EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Tuesday, lifted by hopes around U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.7% to 7,466.9 by 2341 GMT, amid gains across all sectors. The benchmark had declined 0.2% on Monday.

January's U.S. inflation data could indicate how well the Fed's monetary tightening policy has performed and whether its future rate-hike trajectory would change from hereon.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ were the top gainers, tracking their overseas peers and jumping 1.4%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX climbed 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Firmer oil prices further boosted the benchmark, with energy stocks .AXEJ rising 1%. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM gained 0.3%. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.9%, with all "Big Four" posting gains.

Among individual stocks, the world's largest fibre cement maker James Hardie JHX.AX fell up to 8.7% after lowering its annual earnings guidance for the third time on account of weaker demand from its North America and Asia-Pacific geographies.

Biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX rose as much as 1%. It posted a 10% jump in its first-half profit, surpassing estimates, on account of higher blood plasma collections and the acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG boosting its bottomline.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,108.61.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS
BHP
RIO
JHX
CSL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.