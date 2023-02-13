Australian shares see broad gains, U.S. inflation data in focus

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Tuesday, lifted by hopes around U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.7% to 7,466.9 by 2341 GMT, amid gains across all sectors. The benchmark had declined 0.2% on Monday.

January's U.S. inflation data could indicate how well the Fed's monetary tightening policy has performed and whether its future rate-hike trajectory would change from hereon.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ were the top gainers, tracking their overseas peers and jumping 1.4%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX climbed 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Firmer oil prices further boosted the benchmark, with energy stocks .AXEJ rising 1%. Sector heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM gained 0.3%. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose between 0.2% and 0.6%.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.9%, with all "Big Four" posting gains.

Among individual stocks, the world's largest fibre cement maker James Hardie JHX.AX fell up to 8.7% after lowering its annual earnings guidance for the third time on account of weaker demand from its North America and Asia-Pacific geographies.

Biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX rose as much as 1%. It posted a 10% jump in its first-half profit, surpassing estimates, on account of higher blood plasma collections and the acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG boosting its bottomline.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,108.61.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

