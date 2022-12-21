Australian shares see best day in over a month as gold stocks shine

By Upasana Singh

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday saw their best session in more than a month, as gold stocks rallied, while TPG Telecom touched a record low after a regulator blocked the Telstra-TPG wireless internet deal.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 1.3% higher at 7,115.10 points, after shedding 2.5% over the previous four sessions. The benchmark index also recorded its best day since Nov. 11.

"A Santa Claus rally is usually well under way by this stage of the month in December and while the possibility has been revived by Wednesday's spectacular bounce by the ASX200, the backdrop and the trading patterns this month have been very similar to 2018," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG Australia.

TPG Telecom TPG.AX slumped up to 5.8% and hit a record low after Australia's antitrust regulator blocked an asset transfer deal between Telstra TLS.AX and TPG, the country's No.1 and No.2 wireless internet firms, citing competition concerns.

Gold stocks .AXGD surged 5.8% and posted their sharpest gains since Nov. 9 on strong overnight bullion prices. The country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX soared 6.5%. GOL/

Miners .AXMM jumped 2.5%, with BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX climbing between 1.7% and 3%.

Strong crude prices lifted energy stocks .AXEJ 2.6%. The sub-index recorded its best session in about a month. Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.7% each. O/R

Financials .AXFJ added 0.5% and rose after four straight days of losses.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed 0.4% higher at 11,452.05. Power utility firm Vector VCT.NZ rose 1%, following a 50% stake sale in its metering business.

Separately, a survey showed consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in December to its lowest level since the survey began in 2004 as rapid increases in the cost of living weigh.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

