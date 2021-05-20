Australian shares see best day in nearly 2 weeks on jobless data, banks boost

By Yamini C S

May 20 (Reuters) - Australian stocks closed higher on Thursday, marking their steepest rise in nearly two weeks, due to gains in tech and banking stocks and upbeat employment data.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.3% higher at 7,019.6, their best session since May 10. The index had dropped 1.9% on Wednesday.

"It's a good bounce-back from yesterday (Wednesday) that is being served to some extent by the unemployment number....that's really helped the banking sector," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

The country's jobless rate in April slid for a sixth straight month to the lowest in a year.

Financials .AXFJ rose 1.9%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 1.4% and 3.2%.

Among the top gainers on the benchmark was flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX, which jumped nearly 4% on unveiling fresh cost-cutting measures to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech stocks .AXIJ led the gains on the benchmark, adding nearly 4.3% to post their biggest one-day percentage gain in over six weeks. Index giant Afterpay Ltd APT.AX surged 7.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD tracked higher bullion prices, gaining 1.6%. Index heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively. GOL/

Miners .AXMM took a beating as iron ore prices declined, falling 0.5% to hit their lowest close in two weeks. IRONORE/

Mining majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX declined 0.4% to 1.1%.

After spending most of the session in the red on lower oil prices, energy stocks .AXEJ recouped losses in the last hour to end flat. O/R

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX added 4.1%, while Oil Search OSH.AX shed 1.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 1.3% to 12,437.17 after the country released its budget, with big spending targeted towards housing, healthcare and infrastructure.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.