Australian shares scale new high above 7,400 level, Fed decision awaited

June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares breached the 7,400 level for the first time ever on Wednesday as heavyweight financials and energy stocks advanced, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve statement for clues on possible tapering of economic support.

The Fed is widely expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying programme launched in 2020 when it concludes the two-day policy meeting later in the day.

"The RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) has practically hitched its wagon to the Fed policy over the last year... any Fed guideline on the tapering of bond purchases may signal the RBA to taper too," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.09% higher at 7,386.2 after scaling an all-time high of 7,406.2 earlier in the day.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top performers, jumping 1.5% as oil prices surged on improving demand outlook. O/R

Oil & gas explorers Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX and Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX surged 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were also higher. The so called "big four" banks gained between 0.1% and 1%, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX scaling a new high of A$104.79.

Meanwhile, mining stocks .AXMM slipped, weighed down by weak prices across metals. Global miner BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX and top gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX fell 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Shares of lithium miner Firefinch FFX.AX jumped over 25% after the company signed a deal with China's Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ to jointly develop the Goulamina project in Mali.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.9% to 12,581.6, dragged down by losses in utility and healthcare stocks.

