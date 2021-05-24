Australian shares rise to two-week high as energy stocks rally

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, as a more than 3% jump in oil prices boosted energy stocks, with sentiment aided by an overnight rally on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.5% to 7,079.1 by 0038 GMT, on track for its fourth straight session of gains. The benchmark ended up 0.2% on Monday.

Heavyweight energy stocks .AXEJ firmed 1.4% as crude prices leapt after traders were hopeful that a boost in demand due to COVID-19 vaccinations would accommodate any potential Iranian oil supply. O/R

Sector leaders Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX rose 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

The tech index .AXIJ jumped as much as 1.5%, tracking a rally on the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC, with the subindex headed for its fourth day of gains.

U.S. stocks were buoyed as a retreat in benchmark Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology. .N

Investors now keenly await inflation data due in the United States later this week to determine the Federal Reserve's direction on monetary policy.

Among other stocks and sectors, software firm TechnologyOne Ltd TNE.AX was the top percentage gainer on the Australian benchmark, jumping 7.3%, followed by intelligence software provider Nuix Ltd NXL.AX.

The healthcare index .AXHJ advanced 0.8% to hit its highest in more than five months. Index heavyweight CSL Ltd CSL.AX led gains with a 1.2% rise.

In contrast, gold stocks .AXGD eased 0.3% even as the precious metal inched higher on support from a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields. GOL/

Gold miner Resolute Mining Ltd RSG.AX skidded 4.3%, followed by Dacian Gold Ltd DCN.AX, down 3.1%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 12,430.5 a day ahead of the country's central bank's meeting.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.4% at 28470.52, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.1%.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.