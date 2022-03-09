Australian shares rise on Wall St strength; banks, tech stocks jump

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares firmed on Thursday, boosted by Wall Street's sharp rebound overnight that helped outweigh weak energy and mining stocks after commodity prices retreated.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 7,089.7 points in early trade, building on a 1% jump in the previous session.

U.S. stocks surged overnight, led by the tech sector, rebounding from several days of declines as oil prices pulled back sharply and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis. .N

The domestic tech sub-index .AXIJ tracked its U.S. peers to rally 4%, with Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX up nearly 9%, followed by Life360 Inc's 360.AX 7% jump.

Financial stocks .AXFJ further lent weight, adding 2% as the major banks climbed between 2.4% and 1%.

However, a retreat in oil prices hurt energy stocks .AXEJ, dropping 3.4% to the bottom of the benchmark. O/R

Beach Energy BPT.AX lost 9%, followed by Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX — down 6%.

Miners .AXMM fell 2.3%, with Nickel Mines NIC.AX slumping more than 10%.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped 8.3%, notching its sharpest loss since March 2020, as shares traded ex-dividend. The company also said on Thursday it is in process of terminating all commercial relationships with Russian businesses.

Nickel Mines slumped most on the bourse on reports of short positions held by China's Tsingshan Holding, its top shareholder, in nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Australia-listed buy now, pay later firm Sezzle Inc SZL.AX said it will cut 20% of its positions in North America, sending its shares up 6.5%.

Bullion prices retreated as risk appetite improved, leading local gold miners to fall as much as 3.9% — the biggest daily loss since Feb. 25. GOL/

Resolute Mining RSG.AX dropped 6%, followed by Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, down 4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.1% to 11,939.38, with Pacific Edge PEB.NZ jumping 7% to lead gains.

