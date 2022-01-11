APT

Australian shares rise on tech, resources boost; Afterpay jumps

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by technology stocks as Afterpay received an approval for its takeover, with a jump in resource-related shares on strong commodity prices offering support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced nearly 1% to 7,390.1 by 2357 GMT, with gains seen across sectors.

Buy now, pay later darling Afterpay Ltd APT.AX added 6.8% to eye its best day since Dec. 22 after saying its $29 billion buyout by payments firm Block Inc SQ.N got a nod from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

That lifted other technology stocks, lifting the sub-index .AXIJ 2.5%.

Gold shares .AXGD jumped over 2.7% in its best single-day jump since Dec. 17 after bullion prices climbed. The gold index was one of the best performers on the benchmark. GOL/

Gold miners Northern Star Resources Ltd NST.AX added 3.9%, while Evolution Mining Ltd EVN.AX climbed 4.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose as much as 2.2% to hit their highest level since Nov. 8, on the back of solid crude prices. O/R

Miners .AXMM also climbed, about 1.8%, and were on track for their fourth straight day of gains and a near five-month high. Robust iron ore and metal prices boosted the sector. IRONORE/MET/L

Global mining giants BHP group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX surged about 13% to be one of the top gainers on the benchmark after signing a supply deal with the battery unit of South Korea's LG Chem.

Banking and financial stocks .AXFJ were up 0.6%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining 0.6% to 0.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded up 0.1% to 12,847.87 points, with payments platform Pushpay Holdings Ltd PPH.NZ rising 4.1%.

In other markets, the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were largely muted.

