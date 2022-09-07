Australian shares rise on tech, financials boost; Link soars over 8%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as technology and financial stocks tracked a rally in U.S. peers, while Link Administration soared after getting a regulatory nod for its buyout.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.4% to 6,756 points by 0045 GMT. The benchmark ended 1.4% lower on Wednesday.

Link Administration LNK.AX soared 8.1% after Australia's competition regulator approved Canadian firm Dye & Durham's DND.TO buyout of Link, provided it divests its local businesses.

Wall Street, meanwhile, rebounded overnight as benchmark 10-year bond yields fell, with investors shrugging off hawkish commentary from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The central bank will meet later this month for its policy decision. .N

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ led gains, rising 2.3%, as they tracked peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC. Accounting software provider Xero XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX jumped 2.3% and 3.6%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ followed suit, firming about 0.5%, with the "Big Four" banks climbing 0.3%-1%.

Miners .AXMM rose about 1.1%, despite weaker iron ore prices, with index heavyweights such as Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gaining between 0.7% and 1.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the only laggards, sliding about 4.5% to see their worst day in about two months as oil prices slumped. Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX shed 7.8% and 2.7%, respectively. O/R

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose nearly 0.8% to 11,636.2 points.

