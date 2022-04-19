Australian shares rise on tech and healthcare boost; Ramsay soars on $14.8 bln bid

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in healthcare and technology stocks on a buoyant U.S. dollar and overnight Wall Street gains, while Ramsay Healthcare posted a record jump on getting a buyout bid from a KKR & Co-led consortium.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.8% to 7,624.80 by 0047 GMT, extending gains to a fourth consecutive session. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Export reliant healthcare stocks .AXHJ led gains among sub-indices, climbing 3.1% as the U.S. dollar rose. USD/

Australia's largest private hospital operator, Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX, soared as much as 29.8% to hit a record intraday percentage gain, after receiving a A$20.05 billion ($14.83 billion) takeover bid from a consortium led by KKR KKR.N.

Ramsay Healthcare hit its highest since Sept. 16 and is the top gainer on the benchmark index.

Tech stocks .AXIJ rose 1.5% tracking a strong finish on the Wall Street overnight as investors responded positively to earnings optimism in the United States. .N

Leading gains on the index, Iress Ltd IRE.AX rose 2.7% followed by ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX up 2.4%.

Bucking the trend, miners .AXMM fell 1% on weaker iron ore prices following China's pledge to cut steel output in 2022 in order to control carbon emissions. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX shares fell as much as 2.5%, its biggest drop in a month, after flagging weaker iron ore shipments in the first quarter.

BHP Group BHP.AX, which will report its quarterly production results on Thursday, fell 0.8%, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 0.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ and gold stocks .AXGD fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively, hurt by subdued prices of crude and bullion. O/RGOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,897.4.

($1 = 1.3521 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

