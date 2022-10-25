Australian shares rise on signs of easing Fed hawkish tone; CPI data in focus

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by soft U.S. economic data fuelling hopes of less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while investors awaited domestic consumer price inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6 points to 6,840.30 by 2157 GMT, with most sub-sectors trading in the positive territory. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

U.S. data overnight showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence. Such signs of economic softness, ordinarily unsupportive of risk appetite, are evidence of abating Fed hawkishness. .N

Back home, consumer price index figures for the third quarter, due later in the day, will provide further cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia's stance on interest rate hikes.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.3% and were set to hit a more than four months high, with the 'Big Four' banks rising between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Miners .AXMM led gains on the local bourse, climbing 1.2% even as iron ore prices slumped on Tuesday. Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX added between 0.4% and 0.6%. IRONORE/

Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks .AXGD 2.4%, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX climbing 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. The sub-index was set to hit an over two-week high. GOL/

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers up 0.5%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX and software maker Xero XRO.AX added 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Medibank Private MPL.AX tumbled 14.7% and was on track to post a record drop, after the country's biggest health insurer warned of a A$25 million ($15.96 million) to A$35 million hit to first-half earnings from costs related to a data breach.

Coles Group COL.AX dropped 1.8%, after the country's second-largest supermarket chain warned of cost pressures.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 10,984.18.

($1 = 1.5669 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.