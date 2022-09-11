Australian shares rise on resources boost; key economic data in focus

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday jumped to their highest level in more than a week, as higher commodity prices lifted miners and energy stocks, with investors eyeing key data due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose nearly 1% by 0019 GMT.

The U.S consumer prices report is due on Tuesday, while Australian employment data is set to be released later this week — readings that could help investors gauge rate hike paths by Australian and U.S. central banks. .N

Domestic miners .AXMM led the gains, rising 2.1%, as iron ore futures soared. BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 2.8% and 1.3%, respectively. IRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ added 0.8% and the so called "Big Four" banks rose 0.5%-1.1%.

Westpac WBC.AX climbed 0.5% as it joined other three "Big Four" peers in raising its variable home loan interest rates by 50 basis points per annum, passing on the central bank's rate hike in full to its customers.

Local energy .AXEJ stocks added 1.2%, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gaining 2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.4%, tracking a rally in its Wall Street peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX soared 4.5%.

Meanwhile, strong bullion prices led gold .AXGD stocks to advance 0.7%. Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX added 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.3% to 11,796.79 points.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.