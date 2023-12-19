News & Insights

Australian shares rise on RBA minutes, commodity boost

December 19, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters

By Roshan Thomas

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in commodity stocks, as investor appetite for risk improved after the country's central bank noted signs of easing inflation.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO rose 0.8% to 7,489.1, its highest close since Feb. 9, also tracking a Wall Street rally as traders awaited a slew of U.S. data, including the November core personal consumption expenditure index report on Friday.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's December policy meeting showed that the central bank considered raising interest rates for a second consecutive month, but decided there were enough encouraging signs on inflation to pause for more data.

U.S. stocks gained ground overnight as investors parsed mounting expectations of Fed rate cuts in the coming year. .N

In Sydney, miners .AXMM gained 0.6% on improving iron ore prices. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX rose between 0.6% and 1.1%. IRONORE/

"Sellers are gone and with bid activity continuing, it is a positive environment," said Henry Jennings, a senior market analyst at Marcus Today.

"We may see a resources rally continue. Lithium and oil are my two sectors to rebound in 2024," Henry predicted for the first quarter of 2024.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1%, as oil prices extended gains with Red Sea attacks disrupting global supply chains. Woodside WDS.AX was up 1.7%, while Santos STO.AX closed flat. O/R

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 0.7%, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX up 1.4%. Technology stocks closed 1.1% higher, with Block's Australian shares SQ2.AX and Xero XRO.AX up 0.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.8%, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Westpac WBC.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX up between 0.5% and 0.8%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,617.37.

