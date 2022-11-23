Australian shares rise on possibility of slower Fed rate hikes

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, largely led by mining and gold sectors, as sentiment was lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes that indicated of slower rate hikes ahead.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,249.4 points by 2335 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

The minutes showed that a "substantial majority" of officials favoured less aggressive rate hikes in the coming months, in order to allow the economy to absorb the outsized increases in borrowing costs.

Australia's mining index .AXMM led the gains, rising 1.2%, with sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX adding 0.6%-1.6%. The advance comes despite iron ore prices falling in top steel producer China.

The gold sector .AXGD was boosted by a weaker greenback across the board, jumping 2.2%. Index majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX notched up 1.6% and 2%, respectively.

However, energy stocks .AXEJ fell about 0.6%, following lower Brent crude prices after the Group of Seven nations suggested a price cap on Russian oil above current market level. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 0.1% and 0.5%.

The financial index .AXFJ slipped 0.1%, although shares in local healthcare firms .AXIJ traded 0.1% higher.

AGL Energy AGL.AX fell 0.8%. The company plans to shut down its gas-fired Torrens Island "B" power station in South Australia in June 2026, having closed the final unit at the "A" power station just a few months ago.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,275.9 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that interest rates will have to go higher, threatening to tip the local economy into recession.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

