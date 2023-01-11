RIO

Australian shares rise on optimism ahead of U.S. inflation data

January 11, 2023 — 07:13 pm EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied on Thursday, driven by broad-based gains across almost all sectors, supported by optimism that upcoming U.S. December inflation data would point to a more resilient economy and a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO jumped 0.6% to 7,240.70 by 2323 GMT. The benchmark finished 0.9% higher on Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price index for December, crucial for investors placing bets on the Federal Reserve's next steps, is expected to show annual inflation at 6.5%, down from 7.1% in November. Data is due later in the day. .N

Investors are expecting a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate increase at the Fed's February meeting after a 50 bps increase in December. FEDWATCH

Back in Australia, miners .AXMM rose 0.5% as concerns over supply added support to iron ore prices already boosted by brightening demand prospects in top steelmaker China. IRONORE/

Shares of heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added between 0.5% and 1.1%.

Financials .AXFJ gained about 0.6%, with the "Big Four" lenders advancing between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ jumped 0.8%, tracking overnight Wall Street gains. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and shares of accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX advanced 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. .N

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 0.5%, as oil prices touched a one-week high on hopes of an improved global economic outlook. O/R

Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

On the other hand, a fall in bullion prices dragged gold stocks .AXGD 0.6% lower, with sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX falling 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. GOL/

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.2%to 11,662.93.

