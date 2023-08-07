Australian shares rise on mining, financial boost; James Hardie soars

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by gains in miners and financials, while James Hardie Industries JHX.AX jumped more than 16% after forecasting second-quarter earnings above estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.4% to 7,549.5 by 0017 GMT, with investors awaiting key data from China and the United States that could test the stock market's recovery this year. The benchmark index fell 0.2% on Monday.

Markets are keenly awaiting U.S. consumer price data due on Thursday to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path after Friday's employment report re-ignited fears that the central bank could keep rates higher for longer.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday additional rate hikes would likely be needed to lower inflation to the central bank's 2% target.

Meanwhile, China will release its July inflation data on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for further signs of deflation.

In Sydney, James Hardie emerged as the top gainer on the benchmark, rising 16.4% in its biggest intraday climb in more than three years.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.5%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.7% and 1%.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM rose 0.3%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX trading in positive territory.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked Wall Street higher and were last up 0.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.3% after bullion prices closed lower overnight. Sector giants Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 0.1% and 1.1%, respectively. GOL/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 inched lower 0.03% to 11,929.55.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.