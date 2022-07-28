BHP

Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost

Contributor
Navya Mittal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose over 1% on Friday, as strong commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, while data showing a declining U.S. economy raised hopes of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose over 1% on Friday, as strong commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, while data showing a declining U.S. economy raised hopes of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had jumped 1.2% by 0031 GMT, extending gains to a fourth session and heading for a second straight weekly rise.

The U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter, raising the risk that it was on the cusp of a recession and fuelling speculation that the Fed may not raise rates as aggressively as some feared.

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.6% in Australia after iron ore futures hit four-week highs on Thursday on rebounding steel margins in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXEJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher, rising 1.5% to lead gains on the benchmark index.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX added 3.9%, while payments solutions provider EML Payments EML.AX soared 6.7% and was the top gainer on the sub-index.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.3%, with heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 0.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.6% after bullion prices jumped overnight. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, gained 1.2%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.8%, with the big four banks rising between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX rose 0.7% even after the company said its annual normalised revenue would dip from year-ago levels.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose nearly 0.9% to 11,429.26.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO EML WDS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More