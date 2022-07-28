Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose over 1% on Friday, as strong commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, while data showing a declining U.S. economy raised hopes of a less hawkish Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had jumped 1.2% by 0031 GMT, extending gains to a fourth session and heading for a second straight weekly rise.

The U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter, raising the risk that it was on the cusp of a recession and fuelling speculation that the Fed may not raise rates as aggressively as some feared.

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.6% in Australia after iron ore futures hit four-week highs on Thursday on rebounding steel margins in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXEJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher, rising 1.5% to lead gains on the benchmark index.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX added 3.9%, while payments solutions provider EML Payments EML.AX soared 6.7% and was the top gainer on the sub-index.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.3%, with heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 0.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.6% after bullion prices jumped overnight. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, gained 1.2%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.8%, with the big four banks rising between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX rose 0.7% even after the company said its annual normalised revenue would dip from year-ago levels.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose nearly 0.9% to 11,429.26.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

