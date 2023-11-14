Australian shares rise on mining boost; key economic data in focus

News & Insights

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed on Tuesday at their highest levels in nearly one week as heavyweight miners tracked iron ore prices higher, while investors awaited key domestic data and U.S. inflation print due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.83% higher at 7,006.70 points, its highest level since Nov. 9. The benchmark ended 0.4% lower on Monday.

Investors in Australia await wages and employment data due on Nov. 15 and 16, respectively, which will help investors assess the central bank's monetary policy trajectory at its upcoming meeting in Dec. 5.

Also in focus was U.S. inflation data due later in the day to gauge the chances of future rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The wages and employment data are expected to play a more significant role for the Australian market, compared with the U.S. inflation data, said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

"The hotter these indicators are, the worse it is going to be for the market by the tail-end of the week," Daghlian added.

In Sydney, the benchmark index was boosted by the mining index .AXMM, which jumped 1.53%. Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose 2% and 1.4%, respectively. IRONEORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ ended 2.5% higher, breaking an eight-day losing streak, aided by stronger global oil prices on expectations of a healthy market. Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX jumped 2.6% each.

The rate-sensitive financials index .AXFJ was up 0.4%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, one of the country's top lenders, rising 1% after its first-quarter cash earnings beat estimates.

National Australia Bank NAB.AX, the country's no.2 lender by market value, fell 3.2% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.7% higher at 11,173.2800, its biggest jump since Nov. 6.

