BHP

Australian shares rise on mining boost as BHP declares record dividend

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by heavyweight banks and strong performances from mining stocks following global miner BHP Group's record dividend and upbeat earnings.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by heavyweight banks and strong performances from mining stocks following global miner BHP Group's record dividend and upbeat earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 42.5 points or 0.6% at 7,106.8, as of 0035 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Monday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.3% while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.2%.

BHP BHP.AX, the world's largest miner by market value, declared a record dividend on higher annual profit, owing to strong commodity prices and higher sales from its Western Australia iron ore operations.

The stock surged as much as 5.5%, versus a 0.5% gain in the broader mining sector index .AXMM.

Other industry heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX traded marginally higher.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.8%, helped by three of the country's "Big Four" banks rising between 0.1% and 0.6%.

Energy firms .AXEJ, however, provided a counterweight as they slipped 0.9%, with weak data from China weighing on oil prices. Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 2.1%. O/R

Top loser in the benchmark index was investment manager Challenger Ltd CGF.AX, which shed 11.9% in its worst session since April 2021 after reporting a lower full-year profit.

Fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries JHX.AX slashed its annual profit forecast on account of a slowing housing market. Shares of the company were trading 1.8% lower.

Shares of Tassal Group TGR.AX hit their highest level since August 2019 after the aquaculture firm said it had accepted a buyout bid from Canada's Cooke Inc, at an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,829.53.

($1 = 1.4263 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHPRIOWDSJHXTGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters