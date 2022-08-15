Australian shares rise on mining boost as BHP declares record dividend

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by heavyweight banks and strong performances from mining stocks following global miner BHP Group's record dividend and upbeat earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 42.5 points or 0.6% at 7,106.8, as of 0035 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Monday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.3% while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.2%.

BHP BHP.AX, the world's largest miner by market value, declared a record dividend on higher annual profit, owing to strong commodity prices and higher sales from its Western Australia iron ore operations.

The stock surged as much as 5.5%, versus a 0.5% gain in the broader mining sector index .AXMM.

Other industry heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX traded marginally higher.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.8%, helped by three of the country's "Big Four" banks rising between 0.1% and 0.6%.

Energy firms .AXEJ, however, provided a counterweight as they slipped 0.9%, with weak data from China weighing on oil prices. Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 2.1%. O/R

Top loser in the benchmark index was investment manager Challenger Ltd CGF.AX, which shed 11.9% in its worst session since April 2021 after reporting a lower full-year profit.

Fibre cement maker James Hardie Industries JHX.AX slashed its annual profit forecast on account of a slowing housing market. Shares of the company were trading 1.8% lower.

Shares of Tassal Group TGR.AX hit their highest level since August 2019 after the aquaculture firm said it had accepted a buyout bid from Canada's Cooke Inc, at an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,829.53.

($1 = 1.4263 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

