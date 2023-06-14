Australian shares rise on mining boost; all eyes on Fed decision

By John Biju

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday as prospects of more monetary stimulus in China augured strong recovery in commodity demand, boosting the domestic mining index, while investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,161.7 points, its highest closing since June 5.

China's central bank is widely expected to cut the borrowing cost of medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, just days after it cut its seven-day reverse repo rate.

"Chinese pro-growth policy has boosted commodity prices, typically in industrial metals such as copper, iron ore, which lifted the materials sector and miners' shares," said Tina Teng, market analyst, APAC and Canada at CMC Markets.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM advanced 2.9%, closing at their highest level since April 21. Sector majors BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX gained between 2.9% and 4.3%.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the Fed's policy decision, where a pause is widely expected after data showed inflation barely rose in May.

Domestic financial stocks .AXFJ gained 0.9%, with three of the so-called "big four" banks trading in the green.

Energy stocks .AXIJ jumped 0.7%, with sector majors Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX gaining 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, technology .AXIJ and healthcare stocks .AXHJ were in the red.

Biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX flagged headwinds from higher exchange rates in fiscal 2023 and signalled below-consensus profit in fiscal 2024, sending its shares down 6.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 advanced 0.2% to 11,678.62 points.

The country's central bank’s aggressive hiking of the cash rate likely pushed it into a technical recession in the first quarter, a Reuters poll found, giving traction to the idea the cash rate may have peaked.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

