Australian shares rise on miners, energy uplift; NZ climbs

July 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, lifted by mining stocks as iron ore prices in China climbed despite fresh COVID-19 curbs in Asia's largest economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.8% to 6,704, after adding 0.8% on Thursday. For the week so far, it is up 2.5%.

Earlier this week, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed that while the central bank was keen to get prices under control, it also saw the risk of hikes having a "larger-than-anticipated" impact on growth.

On Friday, the Australian mining index .AXMM jumped as much as 3.2%, eyeing its first weekly rise after four straight weekly losses. Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals FMG.AX, and BHP Group BHP.AX rose 2.4%-3.7%. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 2.9%, after Brent crude prices rebounded from losses in the previous session when investors shifted their focus on a global demand crunch. O/R

Index majors like Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX strengthened 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.2% although three out of the "Big Four" banks dropped in the range of 0.1% and 0.3%

The domestic technology index tracked peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC on Wall Street overnight, rising about 1.1%. Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX firmed 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively .N

Among individual shares, Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX jumped as much as 11.4%, after signing a deal with the renewable energy arm of Italian electricity producer Enel SpA ENEI.MI

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose about 0.5% to 11,165.7 points.

A Reuters poll indicated that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could deliver a third successive rate hike to control elevated price pressures.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

