Australian shares rise on hopes of slowdown in Fed rate hikes

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares tracked global equities higher on Wednesday, after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer price inflation bolstered hopes of a potential slowdown in the Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,218.70 by 2345 GMT after adding 0.3% on Tuesday. S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were largely unchanged.

U.S consumer prices barely rose in November leading to the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year. That brings the spotlight back on the Fed's decision later in the day, where it is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD jumped 3.5% after bullion rose to its highest in more than five months. Sector major Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rose 3.6%. GOL/

Strength in oil prices led energy stocks .AXEJ 1.2% higher. O/R

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM firmed 0.3%, while technology stocks .AXIJ advanced 1.1%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ were the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling 0.3%. The so-called "Big Four" banks fell between 0.3% and 0.6%.

The country's No. 2 telecom provider TPG Telecom TPG.AX slid 5.1% after it was notified of unauthorised access to an exchange service that hosts email accounts of up to 15,000 business customers. TPG was the top loser on the benchmark.

Alcohol retailer Endeavour Group EDV.AX fell 4.5% after supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AXsold a part of its stake in the company. Woolworths shares were up 0.2%.

Meanwhile, official data showed that New Zealand reported a wider-than-expected current account deficit in the third quarter as imports rose, largely driven by petrol, diesel and machinery equipment.

The country's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,587.22.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

