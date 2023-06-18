News & Insights

Australian shares rise on healthcare, financial boost; NZ falls

June 18, 2023 — 09:35 pm EDT

June 18, 2023

June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, driven by healthcare and financial stocks, while market participants awaited minutes of the local central bank's June policy meeting for further policy direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.3% to 7,273.00 by 0105 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Friday.

Investors will parse through the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes due on Tuesday to see if the central bank would continue with its interest rate-hike campaign.

"We now look for the RBA to tighten (rates) by 25 bps in July and August. That will take the cash rate to a peak of 4.60%," analysts from ANZ said in a research note.

Trading remained lacklustre across the region as investors stayed on the sidelines after the U.S. Federal Reserve chose to take a break from its aggressive rate-hike path last week.

In Sydney, healthcare stocks .AXHJ rose the most, gaining almost 1.2%. CSL Ltd CSL.AX climbed 1.5%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ advanced 0.7%, with the country's largest banks climbing in the range of 0.3% to 0.8%.

On the flip side, the mining index .AXMM was among the losers on the benchmark stock index, slipping about 0.6%. Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX fell 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Among single stocks, Lake Resources LKE.AX was the top loser on the benchmark, after the lithium miner flagged a delay in the first production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to 2027.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,744.05.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
