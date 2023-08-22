Australian shares rise on gold, mining boost

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday as gains in gold and mining stocks outweighed losses in energy and technology sectors, while market participants across the globe were worried that interest rates could stay higher for longer in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed about 0.5% to 7,160.2 by 0130 GMT, also helped by a 4.8% jump in Woolworths WOW.AX after the retail giant posted a rise in annual profit, even as it warned of inflationary pressures in the near term. The benchmark index rose about 0.1% on Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting more hints on the interest rate outlook from the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled later this week, where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak on the need for elevated rates for longer. MKTS/GLOB

Miners .AXMM jumped about 1.7%, leading gains for the day, after iron ore prices in top steel producer China recovered on Tuesday, underpinned by policy measures and rising demand from Asia's largest economy. IRONORE/

Iron ore behemoths Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose in the range of 1.1% to 1.7%.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD rose about 1.2%. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX advanced about 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ slumped 6.2% and were on track for their worst day since mid-June last year, with global logistics software company WiseTech Global WTC.AX down nearly 20% after issuing weak estimates for the fiscal year 2024.

Energy .AXEJ and healthcare .AXHJ stocks slipped about 0.2% each.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 11,527.9.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.