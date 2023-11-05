Australian shares rise on gold, healthcare boost; RBA meeting in focus

News & Insights

November 05, 2023 — 07:45 pm EST

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by gains in gold and healthcare stocks, after softer-than-expected U.S. job growth cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve might be done hiking interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.4% at 7,005.8, as of 0090 GMT, rising for a fifth consecutive session.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy decision on Nov. 7 for further direction.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday after keeping them on hold at its last four meetings, as inflation proves surprisingly strong, a Reuters Poll found.

On the benchmark index, gold stocks .AXGD were the top percentage gainers with a rise of 3.5%, after bullion prices firmed on Friday following weak U.S. jobs data. GOL/

Evolution Mining EVN.AX surged 6.6% and Northern Star Resources NST.AX jumped 3.6%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ gained 1.7%, with CSL Ltd CSL.AX and Sonic Healthcare SHL.AX up 1.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher and were last up 0.9%.

Sector heavyweight Xero XRO.AX gained 0.9%, while Block's Australian shares SQ2.AX rose 5.9%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.5%, with the "big four" banks notching gains between 0.1% and 2.7%.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX rose 2.7% after the company posted a 26% jump in annual profit and said it had started a $976 million share buyback.

In corporate news, superannuation fund AustralianSuper has raised its stake in Origin Energy ORG.AX to 15.03% after rejecting a A$16.40 billion ($10.68 billion) bid for the power producer from the Brookfield-EIG consortium.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,148.65.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

