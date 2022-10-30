Australian shares rise on financials boost ahead of cenbank decision

Contributor
Anan Ashraf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest interest rate hike by the central bank this week despite the highest inflation in three decades.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by financial stocks, ahead of a highly anticipated modest interest rate hike by the central bank this week despite the highest inflation in three decades.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.2% at 6,864.4 points, as of 0017 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.9% lower on Friday.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday with all major U.S. indexes up 2.5% or more on encouraging economic data ahead of the two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve this week. .N

A Reuters poll found that respondents expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by a modest 25 basis points for the second meeting in a row on Tuesday. The central bank tempered the pace of hiking in its last meeting to support economic growth.

Financials .AXFJ jumped as much as 1.3% with Australia's "Big Four" banks up between 0.8% and 1.7%. The country's No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX climbed the most with a 1.7% jump.

Tech stocks .AXIJ added most among sub-indexes, with a surge of nearly 4%, their biggest intraday pct jump since Oct. 18.

Among individual stocks, Australia-listed Nitro Software NTO.AX rose 19.7% as the company said it intends to recommend the nearly A$500 million takeover offer by Canada's Alludo after it rejected a A$1.80 per share bid from Potentia Capital Management.

Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX was the biggest gainer in the benchmark index, rising as much as 9.1%, after it reported annual group revenue more than doubling to $2.85 billion year-to-date.

Bucking the positive mood, mining .AXMM, energy .AXEJ and gold stocks .AXGD traded in the red following a slump in commodity prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 11,213.05 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its annual stress test on the banking sector showed banks were "well-placed" to overcome stagflation.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters