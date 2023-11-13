Australian shares rise on broad-based gains; CBA inches higher

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded in broad-based buying on Tuesday, with energy and mining stocks leading the gains on the back of strong underlying commodity prices, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose after posting forecast-beating quarterly results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.9% to 7,009.3 by 0009 GMT after a two-session slide, and posted its biggest intraday percentage gain since Nov. 3.

Investors across the globe awaited U.S. inflation data due out at 1330 GMT to gauge the monetary policy trajectory of the Federal Reserve. .N

In Australia, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 2.4% after eight straight sessions of losses, and were set to climb the most since Oct. 18 if gains held.

The sub-index received a boost from an overnight jump in oil prices as worries eased about falling demand in major oil importers like the United States and China. O/R

Beach Energy BPT.AX and Paladin Energy PDN.AX jumped 2.8% and 5.4%, respectively, to lead gains on the sub-index.

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 1.6%, tracking gains in iron ore prices amid optimism over stimulus measures for China's steel-heavy property sector. The sub-index was on course to gain the most in three weeks. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbed 1.4% and BHP Group BHP.AX rose by 1.3%.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.2%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX up 0.6% after its first-quarter cash earnings beat market expectations.

The National Australia Bank NAB.AX slumped 3.1% in ex-dividend trading.

Among individual stocks, ALS Ltd ALQ.AX jumped 6.8% to become the top gainer in the benchmark index, as the business support firm posted steady half-year revenue and forecast margin improvement for its businesses in the second half of fiscal 2024.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,116.27.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

