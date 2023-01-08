Australian shares rise on boost from miners, U.S. jobs report

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by miners as iron ore prices firmed, while last week's U.S. jobs report showing a slowdown in wage growth eased investor worries about inflation outlook and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.9% to 7,174.10 by 2320 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Friday.

Data showed on Friday that the U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, pushing the unemployment rate back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% as the labour market stayed tight, although average hourly earnings rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, down from 4.8% in November.

Local miners .AXMM jumped 1.2% as iron ore prices inched higher on optimism around China's stepped-up policy support for its ailing domestic property sector. IRONORE/

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said that Ian Wells will step down as chief financial officer. Shares were up 0.8%.

Essential Metals ESS.AX jumped 40.6%, eyeing its best day since October 2021, after receiving a buyout bid from Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd, a joint venture between IGO Ltd IGO.AX and Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ. IGO gained 1.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD gained 1.5%, as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar fell. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX jumped 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 0.8% even as oil prices fell. O/R

Sector majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX advanced 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ gained 0.8% with the "Big Four" banks jumping between 0.8% and 1.2%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.2% to 11,646.79.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.